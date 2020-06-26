A common theme was lack of resources — and it led the researchers to identify a new subset of trauma. They define insufficient resource trauma as psychological trauma that occurs when nurses lack the knowledge, personnel or supplies needed to fulfill their ethical, professional and organizational responsibilities.
Those shortages are now common. In late May, 66 percent of health-care workers in a Washington Post-Ipsos poll reported shortages of N95 respirator masks, another 42 percent reported glove shortages, and 36 percent reported shortages of both protective gowns and face shields. Some nurses have walked off the job rather than perform their duties without sufficient protective equipment. The researchers’ analysis echoed that, suggesting that nurse retention may be endangered by nurses’ psychological trauma.
Though some traumas, such as witnessing the deaths of patients, are unavoidable, the researchers conclude that insufficient resource trauma is not.
“Nurses’ reports were vivid, frequently indicating they were still recovering from traumatic experiences,” the study concluded.
