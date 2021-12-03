In an article in JAMA Health Forum, a national team of researchers associates power outages in nursing homes with a 25 percent increase in deaths.
When researchers matched the electricity outage statistic with Medicare claims for death and hospitalization, they found that nearly 28,000 nursing home residents, 65 and older, lost power during the storm. Those who lost power were subject to a 25 percent increase in deaths the first week and a 10 percent increase a month after the power loss.
Residents between ages 65 and 74 were more likely to be hospitalized after the power went out, the study found.
“This raises a question of whether facilities knowingly or unknowingly prioritize younger residents for transfer out of the facility during heat emergencies instead of adults 75 years or older who may be at an increased risk to heat exposure and adverse heat-related illness,” the researchers wrote.
For-profit nursing homes experienced about 70 percent of the outages. The average star rating of the affected nursing homes was 3.84 on the national five-star quality scale.
The researchers say the data supports policies that require nursing homes to have alternate power sources.
Florida instituted mandatory emergency backup power rules in the wake of Irma and the deaths of 12 residents of a Hollywood Hills, Fla., nursing home that lost air conditioning during the storm. Today, 98.6 percent of the state’s nursing homes have emergency power plans in compliance with the state requirements; the other 1.4 percent have temporary generators on-site.