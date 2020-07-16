The Democratic mayor announced earlier this month that under coronavirus-safety protocols, most of the city’s 1.1 million public school students will be in their physical classrooms only part of the week when school starts in September. Students will learn remotely the rest of the time under the plan, which is subject to approval by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The plan offers a contrast to districts like Los Angeles and San Diego that have announced that no students will be in classrooms when school starts.
De Blasio said City Hall staffers are looking at sites like libraries and community centers to house the new child care programs. He said organizations that already provide after-school care under contract to the city will be asked if they can expand their services.
Details, including the program’s cost to the city, were not provided.
