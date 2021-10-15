Of course, it’s always helpful when science supports our gut feelings. Marine biologist Wallace Nichols, the author of “Blue Mind: The Surprising Science That Shows How Being Near, In, On, or Under Water Can Make You Happier, Healthier, More Connected, and Better at What You Do,” is an expert on the healing powers of water. What are those benefits? According to numerous studies, Nichols writes, many things such as reducing stress and anxiety, boosting our sense of well-being and happiness, and lowering the heart rate.