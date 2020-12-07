The condemnation came a day after authorities say Presti tried to drive away from his Staten Island bar, Mac’s Public House, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons in violation of city and state closure orders. They said Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood.
The deputy had two broken legs, but was out of the hospital, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said Monday.
Presti “should pay very, very serious consequences for what he did,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a separate briefing.
Presti, 34, was arraigned on charges including third-degree assault, reckless driving, menacing and resisting arrest and released without bail. He was expected to respond to the allegations at a news conference on Monday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.