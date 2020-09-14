By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDTCOLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials say South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in isolation at home.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy