Anyone who is sick or might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should stay home, Department Director Bruce Dart said.
Department spokesperson Leanne Stephens said an undetermined number of the latest coronavirus cases were linked to two recent indoor gatherings, but declined to name them.
Stephens said the department has not had contact with the Trump campaign and the warning is unrelated to the planned rally.
Trump angered black community and political leaders by scheduling the rally on Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in America.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.