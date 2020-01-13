“Defendants fueled the opioid crisis by supplying massive and patently unreasonable quantities of opioids to communities throughout the United States, including Oklahoma,” attorneys wrote in court papers filed in Cleveland County, site of the previous court battle. “Defendants ignored their duties and responsibility to protect against oversupply and diversion of opioids for illicit and nonmedical uses. Defendants did so for one reason: Greed.”

Emails to the three companies Monday were not immediately returned.

Nearly every state, as well as more than 2,500 cities, counties, Native American tribes and other groups have sued various parts of the drug industry in state and federal courts, seeking billions of dollars to help them cope with an epidemic that has taken more than 400,000 lives over the past two decades.

Companies agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in several settlements reached last year alone, and Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of OxyContin, is attempting work out a much larger deal in federal bankruptcy court to resolve all the legal actions against the company and its owners, the Sackler family.

In the only case that has come to trial, Oklahoma Judge Thad Balkman ruled against Johnson & Johnson and ordered the company to pay $465 million for one year’s worth of efforts to address the harm he said the company had caused. Both sides have appealed that verdict.

Before that trial began, Oklahoma also settled with manufacturers Purdue and Teva Pharmaceuticals for a total of $355 million. Last week, the state reached an $8.75 million settlement with another drug manufacturer, Endo Pharmaceuticals.

Now the state has turned to the three wholesalers, which control 85 percent of the drug distribution market in the United States. Federal laws and regulations assign them the primary responsibility for detecting, halting and reporting suspicious orders of narcotics from pharmacies, clinicians and others.

In its state lawsuit, Oklahoma claims the three companies violated a similar Oklahoma law and their “common law duty to exercise reasonable care in delivering dangerous narcotic substances” by failing to take those actions.

The state also accuses the companies of attempting to conceal their conduct.

