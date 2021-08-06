It’s also important to know that some OTCs are more appropriate for older adults than others, says Nina Blachman, assis­tant professor of medicine and geriatrics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York. OTC drugs you tolerated well in the past, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) and naproxen (Aleve and others), could become problematic. You might not need medication for a problem such as a cough or mild heartburn, but if you choose to take meds, this guide can help you pick the safest options.