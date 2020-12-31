When the researchers studied another 8,392 patients treated at 178 intensive care units in 2014-2015, they found pulse oximeters missed low oxygen levels in 17 percent of Blacks vs. 6.2 percent of Whites.
“Given the widespread use of pulse oximetry for medical decision-making, these findings have some major implications, especially during the current covid-19 pandemic,” the researchers warned recently in the New England Journal of Medicine. “Reliance on pulse oximetry to triage patients and adjust supplemental oxygen levels may place Black patients at increased risk.”
— Reuters