● Tinker with comfort foods to make them more nutritious. Use whole grain macaroni and low-fat cheese in that mac and cheese, use half the cheese and extend it with pureed sweet potato or butternut squash, Brewer suggests. Make mashed potatoes with fat-free milk or Greek yogurt rather than whole milk or cream. Use half potatoes and half mashed cauliflower, she says. Swap regular fries for sweet potato fries and cook them in an air fryer, or cut up potatoes, drizzle them with olive oil, add a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and roast them in the oven, she says. “I think potatoes are a maligned food,” Brewer says. “There is no reason to avoid them if you can make them healthier.”