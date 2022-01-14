To be sure, life has its stresses. But the pandemic has made things worse, and many have found it a struggle to control their eating.
“There was no structure — no breakfast, lunch and dinner,” says Tanya Halliday, assistant adjunct professor of nutrition, and integrative physiology and assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Utah. “People just ate around-the-clock, often unhealthy snacks. Since there’s a positive oral taste sensation from high fat and high sugar, it’s easy to turn to them.”
No one knows when the pandemic will end. But it’s a new year, which can be a good time to take stock of your eating behavior — and make some changes.
“Habits develop over time,” says Donald Hensrud, associate professor of nutrition and preventive medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. “We’ve been in this for nearly two years, and things are starting to get ingrained. This makes it even more important to take a self-assessment and to do something about it now.”
It may help to understand why people find these foods so comforting. For many, they are a reminder of pleasant childhood memories, a connection to families, holidays and early positive experiences.
These foods trigger an emotional response, which is why we crave them, says Lesley Rennis, who chairs the City University of New York’s health education department.
“The smell of peach cobbler always takes me back to my grandmother’s kitchen, and feelings of joy and family love,” Rennis says. “A home-cooked meal brings back family and feeling safe. When stressed, we try to recreate those feelings.”
Some studies have suggested that foods rich in carbohydrates increase serotonin, a chemical that elevates mood, and can cause dramatic fluctuations in blood sugar. Also, some animal studies have shown that sugar releases opioids and dopamine in the brain, implying that sugar dependence is real.
To get your eating back on a healthy track, you needn’t cut out unhealthy foods entirely — just add in more nutritious ones, experts say. Hensrud, for example, keeps several squares of dark chocolate in his freezer and eats a few only after he’s had a meal heavy in fruit and vegetables. “I try to fill up on those first, and then a small treat is satisfying,” he says.
Jenny Brewer, a nutritionist and chef in Santa Cruz, Calif., thinks this is a sound strategy. “Sometimes I find myself mindlessly snacking on tortilla chips, so I also have a raw cucumber or raw peppers that I cut up and eat along with the chips,” she says. “I balance the chips with raw vegetables. That way, I’m more full and less likely to go back for a second serving of tortilla chips.”
When you add healthier foods, “you begin crowding out those other foods,” Brewer says. “There isn’t as much room. You can still have them, but they are on the periphery of your diet.”
Rennis agreed. “Start small,” she says. “If you are having pancakes and bacon for breakfast, add fruit. Don’t eliminate the pancakes and bacon, but have fewer of them and add something healthy.”
Focus on nutrition, not on losing weight, experts say.
“You can improve your health by the foods you choose, with or without weight management,” says Katherine McManus, director of the department of nutrition and of the dietetic internship at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “You don’t have to lose weight to improve your health. You can improve your health by making better choices.”
She recommends an 80/20 approach to eating, meaning have healthy foods 80 percent of the time and indulge for the remainder. “Give yourself permission to still enjoy a favorite food,” she says. “No one wants to feel deprived when you don’t have it — or guilty if you do.”
This method can take whatever form works for you. It could mean having one meal a week of nonnutritious foods or a single treat every day. Regardless, “it really helps to get away from all or nothing,” McManus says. “It allows the person to make decisions and feel in control. There are different ways to do this, but the bottom line is to understand yourself from an emotional and physical standpoint.”
Here are a few other tips that could help:
● Tinker with comfort foods to make them more nutritious. Use whole grain macaroni and low-fat cheese in that mac and cheese, use half the cheese and extend it with pureed sweet potato or butternut squash, Brewer suggests. Make mashed potatoes with fat-free milk or Greek yogurt rather than whole milk or cream. Use half potatoes and half mashed cauliflower, she says. Swap regular fries for sweet potato fries and cook them in an air fryer, or cut up potatoes, drizzle them with olive oil, add a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and roast them in the oven, she says. “I think potatoes are a maligned food,” Brewer says. “There is no reason to avoid them if you can make them healthier.”
Use turkey, beans or lentils in meat loaf, rather than beef, and bind it with sweet potato or oats, Brewer says. When it comes to sweets, she urges that you “stop drinking your sugar,” meaning soda and other beverages loaded with sugar. “I would rather you chew it, than drink it. Go for a fruit-based dessert, like a baked apple or poached pear. As for apple pie, the healthy part is inside the crust.”
It may take getting used to, but “your taste buds will adjust and so will your body,” Brewer says.
●Carefully plan your shopping. Don’t grocery shop when you are hungry. Make a list and stick to it. Also, the pandemic has prompted more people to order online and have groceries delivered or available for curbside pickup — practices that keep you out of the store and discourage impulse buying. “Try to keep unhealthy snacks out of the house, because if it’s in the house, it’s in the mouth,” Hensrud says.
● Use caution in restaurants. If you’ve started going back to restaurants, check their menus online before you go, McManus says. Look for words that can sabotage healthy eating, such as “fried,” “sweet,” “cheese,” “cream or crème,” “butter or ‘beurre blanc’ (a butter sauce with shallots and white wine),” “flour,” (which usually means white, unrefined flour, not whole grain), “breaded,” “beef,” “pork,” “lamb” and “veal.” She also suggests ordering half a portion, or splitting a full portion with a dining companion. Ask for sauces and dressings on the side — and try to use just a little.
● Watch your eating back in the office. “The one thing I do is keep a stash of healthier frozen meals in my freezer at work,” Halliday says. “That way, I have them if I haven’t brought my lunch. If you don’t have a freezer, put healthy shelf-stable things in a drawer, like popcorn. Remember if you are commuting again, you’ll have less time to get and prepare food, but you still need to eat. So put some safeguards in place so you have a healthy backup. Make a smoothie and drink it on your way to work. That way, you’ve started your day in a positive way.”
● Turn to healthier non-eating alternatives when the urge to snack hits. “There are other things you can do,” McManus says. “Listen to music. Go out for a 10-minute walk. Develop your own little toolbox. Those little wins are huge and often can help mold a newer behavior.”
● Finally, don’t beat yourself up if you succumb occasionally. “People need to treat themselves kindly,” Halliday says. “We live in an environment that works against us when it comes to healthy eating habits. It’s not our fault we don’t always have the time to make green salads and hummus. You have to do what you can.”
Rennis agrees. “You need comfort sometimes,” she says. “Comfort foods do what they are supposed to, which is to alleviate negative feelings. It’s okay. We only get into trouble when it becomes our lifestyle.”