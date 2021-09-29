Even though such activities would continue, it is “completely unrealistic” to believe they would not be affected by a shutdown, said a former FDA official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly. “You lose massive support services, there are all these rules on who you can and can’t talk to. It affects morale,” said the official, noting many in the agency already are exhausted by the unprecedented pandemic workload. “FDA will get [the pandemic work] done, but …[i]t’s not business as usual.”