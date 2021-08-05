“School closures and disruptions of routines, social isolation, concerns about family members’ health, financial stresses, political turmoil and high-profile examples of racial injustice may all have played a role,” said study co-author Stephanie Mayne, an epidemiologist and assistant professor of Pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The study results may underestimate the problem, her team noted in a report last week in Pediatrics, because youth with the most severe mental health symptoms might not have sought treatment in primary care.
“As children head back to school, some for the first time in a while, it is important that we support our schools, teachers, and guidance counselors as they work to help our students learn and deal with what has been an exceptionally challenging 18 months,” said Stephen Patrick of Vanderbilt University, who was not involved in the study.
— Reuters