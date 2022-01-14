Parkinson’s, which is more common in men than women, usually begins about age 60 as nerve cells in the brain (neurons) become weak or damaged. Symptoms may include trembling or shaking (tremor), muscle stiffness (rigidity), slow movement (bradykinesia) and poor balance and coordination. As symptoms get worse, people may have trouble walking, talking or continuing to do routine daily activities.
Although no cure exists for Parkinson’s, treatment — medication, surgery or electrical stimulation — can sometimes help ease some symptoms for a while. The researchers wrote, however, that “there is still no disease-modifying treatment to slow the disease’s progression.”
Data for their study came from 237 people with Parkinson’s who were tracked for about six years while participating in a large, long-term international study investigating how the disease progresses. As one of the researchers said, the findings “suggest it may never be too late for someone with Parkinson’s to start an exercise program to improve the course of their disease.”
— Linda Searing