A small number of veterans will be in attendance on site, Hawaii News Now reported.
A moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m., the time when the Japanese attack on the American naval base began in 1941.
“America’s obligation to honor its veterans has been a sacrosanct pillar of our society, and we encourage everyone to join us virtually for this important ceremony,” said Scott Burch, acting superintendent of Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
