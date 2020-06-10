Democrats moved the national convention from July to August due to the pandemic but haven’t wavered from holding it in Milwaukee. That contrasts with the Republicans, who are looking for a new location after host city Charlotte, North Carolina, refused to promise President Donald Trump a full-blown convention free from social distancing measures.
“He’s abandoning Charlotte because they won’t let him conduct an ego-fest,” Perez said of Trump.
Biden and Democrats are in touch with public health experts who will determine how many people can safely gather in Milwaukee, Perez said.
“I’m confident we will be there,” Perez said. “We will follow the science and we will not abandon Milwaukee as did this president in North Carolina.”
