“We are working with them to provide them whatever assistance now that they have identified some of the production challenges they got,” Azar said at a Wednesday briefing.

The negotiations come after Pfizer told the Trump administration that other countries have rushed to buy most of the supply that will be available in the second quarter of the year. The federal government turned down an opportunity this year to double its purchase of 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first authorized for use in the United States.

Federal officials have insisted they have enough doses with other vaccines likely to receive emergency authorization, including the Moderna vaccine expected to be cleared by regulators in the coming days.

Azar noted the federal government has been more heavily involved in the development and manufacturing of the other five coronavirus vaccines that accepted government research funding, which Pfizer declined.

That made it harder for the federal government to intervene when Pfizer ran into production problems, health officials said.

“To date, we have had less visibility into their manufacturing processes, their manufacturing capacities, their locations and supplies, raw material issues, supply chain management than we do with say a Moderna, or a AstraZeneca or a Johnson & Johnson,” Azar said.

“Part of our ongoing discussions is to remediate that and to get better visibility into what they are doing, what challenges they are facing, because they made significant commitments to us and others, ” Azar said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that the company could provide an extra $100 million in the third quarter of the year and confirmed the negotiations to deliver the additional vaccine sooner.

“We are working very collaboratively with them to make sure that we can find ways to produce more or allocate the doses in their second quarter as well, but we haven’t signed this agreement yet,” Bourla said in an interview with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta.

Trump administration officials Wednesday also defended their previous decision to decline to purchase additional Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

“You wouldn’t buy something before you knew it works if you had six opportunities to have one provider provide you with what you needed,” said Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, the initiative overseeing vaccine distribution.

Officials said they are on track to meet initial vaccine delivery targets this week, with deliveries to 636 facilities so far and an additional 886 planned Thursday.

“As we get going, we want to learn lessons, rapidly improve everything we are doing so we can expand distribution every day, every week, every month to the American people,” Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer for Operation Warp Speed.

Officials hit a snag in deliveries this week when four trays of vaccines delivered in California and Alabama fell below the proper storage temperature in transport. Perna said they were replaced while officials examine whether they could still work.

An additional 2 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses are scheduled for delivery next week, and 5.9 million Moderna vaccines are allocated if the vaccine clears regulatory hurdles in the coming days.

The next round of deliveries includes long-term-care facilities — the second priority group after health-care workers — in Ohio, Connecticut, West Virginia and Florida.

Health officials also provided updates on clinical trials for other vaccine candidates.