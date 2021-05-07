“Shuvuuia might have run across the desert floor under cover of night, using its incredible hearing and night vision to track small prey such as nocturnal mammals, lizards and insects. With its long legs it could have rapidly run down such prey, and used its digging forelimbs to pry prey loose from any cover such as a burrow,” said paleontologist Jonah Choiniere of the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, the study’s lead author.