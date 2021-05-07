Their study, published in the journal Science, showed that predatory dinosaurs overall generally possessed better-than-average hearing — helpful for hunters — but had vision optimized for daytime. In contrast, Shuvuuia (pronounced “shu-VOO-ee-ah”) loved the nightlife.
Shuvuuia was a pheasant-sized, two-legged Cretaceous Period dinosaur weighing about as much as a small house cat. Lacking the strong jaws and sharp teeth of many carnivorous dinosaurs, it had a remarkably birdlike and lightly built skull and many tiny teeth like grains of rice.
Its mid-length neck and small head, coupled with very long legs, made it resemble an awkward chicken. Unlike birds, it had short but powerful arms ending in a single large claw, good for digging.
“Shuvuuia might have run across the desert floor under cover of night, using its incredible hearing and night vision to track small prey such as nocturnal mammals, lizards and insects. With its long legs it could have rapidly run down such prey, and used its digging forelimbs to pry prey loose from any cover such as a burrow,” said paleontologist Jonah Choiniere of the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, the study’s lead author.
“It’s such a strange animal that paleontologists have long wondered what it was actually doing,” said paleontologist Roger Benson of the University of Oxford in England, who helped lead the study.
The researchers looked at a structure called the lagena, a curving and fingerlike sac that sits in a cavity in the bones surrounding the brain and is connected to the part of the ear that allows reptiles and birds to keep balance and move their heads while walking.
Acute hearing helps nocturnal predators find prey. The longer the lagena, the better hearing an animal has.
The barn owl, a proficient nocturnal predator even in pitch-black conditions, has the proportionally longest lagena of any living bird.
Shuvuuia is unique among predatory dinosaurs with a hyper-elongated lagena, almost identical in relative size to a barn owl’s.
The researchers also looked at tiny bones called the scleral ring that encircle the pupil of the eye. It exists in birds and lizards and was present in the ancestors of today’s mammals.
Shuvuuia had a wide scleral ring, indicating an extra-large pupil size that made its eye a specialized light-capture device.
— Reuters