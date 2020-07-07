The truck driver, a 27-year-old Macedonian national identified by police only by his initials E.P., was arrested.
The migrants were detained and transferred to a shelter transit center in Gevgelija pending deportation back to Greece.
The Greek border with North Macedonia was closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but trafficking networks remain active in the area, ferrying migrants who make their way from Turkey into Greece and then head north toward more prosperous countries in the European Union’s center and north.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.