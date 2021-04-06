“We created the task force for the sheer number of evictions that are going on right now,” Ramirez said. “For those who are in these residences, it’s a very touchy situation, a very dangerous situation for my officers. We take all the proper precautions to ensure safety, but unfortunately, this is one of the scenarios that we always worry about.”
Officials didn’t release the names or races of the woman who was shot or the officers involved.
Miami-Dade County recently began processing evictions filed during the COVID-19 pandemic after a yearlong moratorium, the Miami Herald reported. Landlords had challenged the moratorium in court, arguing that it was unfair they weren’t able to collect rent or evict tenants for more than a year.
A federal moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains in effect for some evictions. It bars judges from issuing eviction orders against a tenant who made less than $100,000 in 2020, is making partial rent payments if possible and likely will be homeless if evicted.
