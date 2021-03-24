House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said the popcorn helped bring together House Republicans, whose caucus has been “a little strained” due to the coronavirus pandemic and the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
“Popcorn cheers people up for a reason,” Pollert said. “And now it’s gone, and that’s the way it goes.”
Facility Management Director John Boyle says the policy was established to prevent the activation of fire alarms.
