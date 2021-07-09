The next step is adjusting your vehicle to fit your body, which may have changed over the past year. “As we age, conditions like osteoarthritis can make it harder to crane your neck to check for blind spots, or get in and out of the vehicle easily,” says Jen Stockburger, director of operations at CR’s Auto Test Center. Online videos and in-person clinics can help you set up your seat, mirrors and steering wheel in ways that minimize aches and pains while maximizing comfort and visibility. Find them at CarFit­.