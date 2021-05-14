“I never knew I was vulnerable and my obstetrician never told me to be careful around Georgia,” LaPlante says. “No one said: ‘Don’t share utensils, or put her pacifier in your mouth. Don’t give each other sloppy kisses.’ But all of that is normal mother behavior. I wasn’t ever told the things not to do. I went back to my obstetrician and told her I was upset, and she told me that [discussing CMV] wasn’t a part of standard prenatal care. Had I known earlier, I would have tested Audre’s hearing more regularly and caught the decline in her hearing more quickly.”