Besides getting new information out quickly, posting a study on a preprint server opens the door for broader comment on the study (in theory by fellow scientists), allowing the authors a chance to address critiques and make revisions before journal submission. They help scientists see who else may be investigating similar questions and learn from cutting-edge methods that can be applied to their own work. Scientists can even cite studies posted to preprint servers in grant applications. And unlike many medical journals, preprint servers typically do not charge readers, increasing a study’s accessibility (since the pandemic, many medical journals have lifted their paywall for coronavirus-related studies).