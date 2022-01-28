The traditional method of sharing new findings with the medical community is through a confidential process known as peer-review where study authors submit their research — including details on study design, results, conclusions and limitations of their findings — to a journal.
If the journal editor deems it worthy of further consideration, the research is usually sent to external experts in the field (the “peers” of peer-review) for comments. Based on their feedback, a study can be accepted for publication, rejected or given the opportunity for resubmission with revisions.
In the past, this back-and-forth process could drag out for months — sometimes for more than a year.
So when the coronavirus erupted in spring 2020, preprint servers were poised to lead a revolution.
MedRxiv (pronounced “Med-archive”) is one such server geared for the health-care community. It saw a five-fold jump in submissions in spring 2020 as researchers rushed to share knowledge of the deadly pandemic. More than 30,000 of the coronavirus articles published in 2020 were preprints — a trend that continued, albeit tapering, in 2021 even as major journals hastened their editorial review processes to accommodate the surge of studies.
The paradigm shift has forced scientists, journalists and the general public to change how they approach new studies.
In many cases, using a preprint server can lead to rapid dissemination of valid, much-needed data — such as this preprint study from June 2020 demonstrating that dexamethasone reduced deaths from severe covid-19 — a lifesaving treatment that changed medical practice weeks before the data was preliminarily published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
In December, data from a preprint study revealing the critical immune benefits of a booster shot against the omicron variant bolstered widespread recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration leading up to the holidays. Those findings were published online more than a week later by Cell and will be published in print in a February issue of the journal.
Some preprint studies, however, never make it through the peer-review process — or worse, report inaccurate findings that are spread by the media and public.
These rarer cases such as this summer’s notorious, now debunked preprint study on ivermectin can have dangerous consequences for public trust. Although the study was later retracted from the server, the damage was difficult to contain: It had been viewed more than 150,000 times and covered widely by the news media — not to mention contributed to a host of serious side effects among those who ingested ivermectin with no proven benefit against covid-19.
“People should realize that preprint data should be considered a preliminary version of the report,” said Douglas Jabs, director of the Center for Clinical Trials and Evidence Synthesis at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “The final interpretation could be subject to some change.”
“Most articles that are ultimately accepted by peer-review are revised prior to publication, indicating there is usually potential for improvement,” he said.
Still, preprint servers offer many benefits if understood in the right context — and they aren’t going anywhere soon. Here’s what you need to know:
Why is posting a study on a preprint server so appealing?
Besides getting new information out quickly, posting a study on a preprint server opens the door for broader comment on the study (in theory by fellow scientists), allowing the authors a chance to address critiques and make revisions before journal submission. They help scientists see who else may be investigating similar questions and learn from cutting-edge methods that can be applied to their own work. Scientists can even cite studies posted to preprint servers in grant applications. And unlike many medical journals, preprint servers typically do not charge readers, increasing a study’s accessibility (since the pandemic, many medical journals have lifted their paywall for coronavirus-related studies).
Can anyone post anything on a preprint server?
No. The majority of these servers have a vetting process, albeit limited, such as for plagiarism or competing interests.
In the wake of the pandemic, platforms popular in the health-care community, such as medRxiv and bioRxiv, also include a screen against unfounded medical claims or those that may cause harm in an effort to combat mushrooming conspiracy theories. But generally, they reserve evaluation of a study’s quality for peer-review.
So should I exclusively trust peer-reviewed studies?
Not necessarily.
When a group of authors puts any study in the public domain, including preprint servers, they are placing their reputations on the line. An accompanying assumption is that they have done their best to perform a rigorous analysis and interpret their own results fairly.
Nonetheless, Jabs cautions, it can be hard to notice the pitfalls of your own research.
That is where peer-review comes in. Once a study has been vetted and revised by peer-review, the journal and its editors are also putting their reputations on the line, adding a hefty layer of security in the validity of the findings.
“Peer-reviewed studies are held to a much higher standard, and are much less likely to have problems associated with them,” Jabs said. “And you want your finished product to be as good as possible before it goes out to the public at large.”
Nonetheless, every study has weaknesses, which are typically addressed upfront in the publication itself. While peer review is considered the gold standard, like with any human process, the external peer-reviewers may bring their own biases to the table — so much so that in academia, the critiques of a stereotypically condemning anonymous “reviewer #2” have spawned a treasure trove of jokes and memes.
Keep in mind, many preprint studies are simultaneously being submitted to peer-review journals. According to medRxiv co-founder John Inglis, one-fourth of their covid-19 preprints went on to be published in peer-reviewed journals by the end of 2020. If a paper has been on a preprint server for months and not accepted at a peer-reviewed journal, however, that might raise your suspicion for major flaws.
What are some examples of things that get addressed during the peer-review process?
The most respected or high-impact journals tend to hold studies to extremely rigorous standards. If a study is deemed unsuitable because of inherent design flaws, it probably will not be accepted at all. But other issues can be addressed with modifications or more experiments.
For instance, a reviewer might request further exploration of a particular group of patients to clarify a key result. They may catch a critical factor distorting the findings and suggest revisions to the statistical analysis. Sometimes, the results may be meticulous, but the conclusions could be misleading, warranting a more balanced rewording.
What should nonscientists look for when reading coverage about preprint studies?
Ask yourself who is discussing this study and why.
Most reputable news sources interview experts in the field for comment (often someone not involved in the original study) and include warnings about the study’s limitations. Television or social media personas may skip those steps to gain attention and clicks, contributing to the spread of misinformation.
“We’re moving to, as a consequence of social media and a variety of other things, unedited information transfer that’s frankly not always accurate,” Jabs said. “And in the field of science, accuracy is paramount.”
Trisha Pasricha is a journalist, physician and research fellow in gastroenterology at Massachusetts General Hospital. Follow her on Twitter @TrishaPasricha.
