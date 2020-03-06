Trump said the person has since tested negative for the new virus. He said he still hopes to visit the agency.
COVID-19 so far has killed 12 people in the U.S., most of them in Washington state.
Trump had planned to sign an $8.3 billion coronavirus response funding bill at the CDC. Instead he signed it at the White House before his departure to travel to view tornado damage in Tennessee.
The White House said in a statement that Trump would no longer visit the agency because he “does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”
