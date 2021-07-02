1. Reduce high indoor humidity
Mold thrives in humid air. If you have a room that tends to be especially damp, such as a basement or laundry room, a dehumidifier can help remove moisture from the air. The ideal humidity level to prevent mold from growing is between 30 and 50 percent, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
2. Dry up dampness
Water can accumulate if you have leaky pipes or leaks in your roof or exterior siding, so fix them promptly. Mop up condensation in the bathroom and on the outer surface of cold pipes and the inside of windows. Open windows or use fans or air conditioning to increase ventilation.
3. Paint to prevent mildew
Some types of paint are mildew resistant. Use them in high-humidity rooms such as bathrooms. Or use paint in a satin or high-gloss finish, which creates a smooth surface that’s less likely to trap mold and is easier to clean than a matte finish.
4. Fend off washer fungus
Mold growth plagues many front-loading washing machines. To reduce it, skip fabric softener and use high efficiency detergent to avoid residue that can feed mold. (Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how much to use.) Transfer your laundry from the washer to the dryer as soon as the cycle finishes. And between loads, wipe down the inside of the door and the gasket, and leave the door open so that fresh air can circulate. But keep young children out of the laundry area if you do this.
5. Remove it safely
If you do find mold in your home, you can wipe away small patches of it yourself. The EPA says an area less than about 10 square feet is small enough for a DIY job. Use a regular household cleaner or a solution containing no more than one cup of bleach per gallon of water. For larger areas, or if you’ve had extensive flooding, you might need to hire a professional.
6. Keep outdoor mold outside
If you have a mold allergy, check local mold spore counts in your area and try to stay indoors on days when they’re high. Watch local weather reports and find an allergen reporting station at pollen.aaaai.org.
