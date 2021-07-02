Mold growth plagues many front-loading washing machines. To reduce it, skip fabric softener and use high efficiency detergent to avoid residue that can feed mold. (Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how much to use.) Transfer your laundry from the washer to the dryer as soon as the cycle finishes. And between loads, wipe down the inside of the door and the gasket, and leave the door open so that fresh air can circulate. But keep young children out of the laundry area if you do this.