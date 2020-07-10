Other professional sports leagues such as the NBA and UFC are watching the bull riding event to observe how fans may be allowed back into stadiums and arenas, competition organizers said. NASCAR will let thousands of spectators into a race in Texas on July 19, but English soccer’s Liverpool has played out its march to a first league title in 30 years in front of empty stadiums.
Professional Bull Riders are trying to keep both athletes and fans safe from the spread of coronavirus infections by limiting the crowds to less than half of normal capacity, seating groups apart from each other in a method they call “pod seating,” and testing riders and their support staff. The tightly packed lines for the concession stand or bathroom will be gone as well, with signs encouraging people to space apart.
As the number of COVID-19 cases topped 3 million in the United States this week, South Dakota has seen a relatively low number of coronavirus cases in addition to a governor eager to push reopening economic activity.
Gov. Kristi Noem has worked with event organizers and even welcomed the event as a way to “get back to normal.”
The county where the bull riding event is being held had 230 active cases of COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
