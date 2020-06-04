The anger and violence being played out on the streets is intensely personal for me as a doctor. One of my patients died in Oakland on May 29, shot by an unknown assailant while on duty guarding a federal courthouse. He was a kind and soft-spoken man whom I had cared for since 2018.

His was an unnecessary death, just as George Floyd’s death was one that could have been prevented. My patient was yet another African American male shot, an innocent bystander in the violence that has now engulfed our country.

For protests that began to stop the deaths of black men at the hands of police to flare into violence that killed my patient has outraged me.

Patterns of death in certain demographics such as age or race cannot be attributed to chance alone. The epidemiology of African Americans dying in disproportionate numbers is historically and societally based.

Death such as this on our streets only compounds the public health problems revealed by covid-19: Many people without the means to shelter in place safely, marginalization of African Americans with comorbid conditions dying from the virus, economic hardship, injustice at the hands of the police.

The coronavirus has also interfered with our ability to think logically and clearly. We are so stressed as a nation that we are making poor decisions on an individual, as well as a systemic, level. Not only are cities and states reopening too quickly, but thousands of individuals are acting out. Suppressed at home for months, many are coming out to demonstrate against police brutality even though the coronavirus is still active.

Yes, our long-festering problems must be brought to the forefront of the American psyche. Yes, we need to confront racism together, as a nation. Yes, we need to protest.

And yes, we will soon see huge surges in coronavirus numbers, borne aloft by thousands crowded together. If we are going to protest, how do we do it in a pandemic?

●Wear a mask. It is nearly impossible to social distance in a protest. This goes without saying, yet so many Americans see this as an affront to their civil liberties. The evidence is clear that masks curb the spread of the virus.

●Leave the vulnerable at home. It is beyond my comprehension that I see families out there marching with little kids. When a situation can turn violent at any moment, as is the case city after city, it is not worth the risk to expose our children to this. Leave grandma and grandpa and anyone with preexisting conditions at home, as well, to keep them safe from the virus.

●Leave the violence at home. The people we are trying to support are often the owners of the small businesses that are getting looted. The people we are trying to support are my African American patients dying in these protests. We do not need any more senseless deaths.

●Consider silent protest. We know that speaking loudly spews the virus airborne even more. The silent protests of police officers kneeling side by side with demonstrators is just as powerful of a response as any other that we have seen over the last week.

●Realize that these protests are inherently futile without changes in legislation and changes in our leaders. Just as with all the riots in the past, all will be forgotten in a few weeks. The hashtags will continue in perpetuity without government intervention. Think George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and Eric Garner. This list does not end. These people should not have died in vain. The list goes on and on and yet we will forget all of their names in a few years. We need to get involved in politics at every level to protest. This is much harder than running into the street. It requires sustained effort to meet legislators, to campaign and vote the right people into place.

As former president Barack Obama said Monday, elected officials who matter the most in reforming police departments are at the state and local level. Overturning the status quo will require more than a week of protests, but years of concerted effort.

Our nation is at a crossroads and the public health emergencies of racism, firearm deaths and police brutality are all coming to destroy our nation. They are just as virulent, if not more so than coronavirus.

Scott E. Lee is on the Division of Epidemiology faculty at UC Berkeley School of Public Health and is an orbital and ophthalmic surgeon.

