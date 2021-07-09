It’s hosted by Kim I. Mills, a former reporter and editor who brings together practicing psychologists and scholars to highlight new research and learn how psychological concepts apply to our daily lives. As a result, the shows cover all sorts of interesting topics, such as violence, technology, sexuality and shyness.
In the most recent episode, Lisa Orbé-Austin, a counseling psychologist, joins Kevin Cokley, a psychology professor at the University of Texas at Austin, to discuss impostor syndrome, a common phenomenon in which people doubt their own skills and success.
They talk about how the phenomenon varies by gender and touch on Cokley’s work among ethnic minority students who experience impostor syndrome and compounding stress because of the perception that students of color don’t belong in majority white spaces.
Then they address how individuals can address impostor feelings, including identifying early experiences that contributed to their feelings of not belonging and challenging systems that reinforce burnout and make discussing personal challenges taboo.
Other episodes include an interview with Philip Zimbardo, whose 1971 Stanford prison experiment both showed how social pressures influence people’s behavior and incited decades of intense controversy about his work, a look at the psychology of protest and collective action, and an exploration of highly superior autobiographic memory, the ability to recall events, dates and the past in astonishing detail.
Ready to take a listen? You can find the podcast on Apple, Stitcher and Spotify, or on the APA’s website.