What does that mean for you? Getting a flu shot will be crucial. Even if you catch a case of the flu after getting your shot, having the vaccine means you’ll be less likely to get severely ill from the flu, Crouse says. The CDC recommends that almost every person 6 months and older receive a flu vaccine. And if you haven’t received your coronavirus vaccine yet, the CDC says you can get both shots in the same appointment — no need for an extra trip to the doctor or pharmacy.