The previous publication in the JNMA fulfilled the study’s goal of ensuring equity in completion of treatment. Since treatment completion is directly linked to outcomes, this was felt to be an adequate endpoint. But now that additional time has passed, the current project is a follow-up study of the overall survival of patients treated during the historical control years vs. the ACCURE study years. This showed that there were differences in five-year overall survival between Black and White in the historic period. As they found in the earlier study, the survival disparity disappeared during the ACCURE period and survivals improved for all.