The actress and “Saturday Night Live” star got engaged in 2019 after dating two years.
Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter named Rose, who was born in 2014.
This is the first marriage for the 38-year-old Jost, who is the co-anchor of “SNL’s” Weekend Update. Jost performed on the most recent episode, which was hosted by Adele.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.