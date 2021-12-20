“From the superintendent on down to every staff person, we have said you need to know what makes kids tick,” said Corey Harbaugh, Paw Paw schools’ curriculum director. “You need to be better at that so that every adult a student comes into contact with — from the moment they get on a bus in the morning, the moment they get off in the afternoon — every adult has been trained and has been given some tools to work with kids around social, emotional skills.”