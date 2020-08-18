AD

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Spano for alleged campaign finance violations. The House Ethics Committee was looking into allegations that Spano borrowed more than $100,000 from two friends and then loaned the money to his campaign. But it paused the review when the criminal investigation began.

Franklin said during the campaign that he doesn’t disagree with Spano on policy, but his decision to run was based on questions about Spano’s ethics.

District 15 sits east of Tampa in central Florida. Franklin’s victory may give Republicans a better chance at winning in November. The district has traditionally voted Republican. Democrats were largely targeting Spano and hoped the ethics cloud hanging over him would give them a chance to flip the seat.

Franklin will face Democrat Alan Cohn, a former television journalist who had raised about $600,000 for the race as of July 29.

While President Donald Trump has raised questions about the potential for fraud in voting by mail, he later walked back his comments and said Florida’s system is secure.

Catharine Skipp voted by mail for the first time ahead of the primary because she has largely confined herself to home during the pandemic. She also had another new experience: Her ballot was challenged.

The 66-year-old Democrat and native Floridian lives in Miami-Dade County, the area hardest hit by the virus. She said she registered to vote the first chance she could and has voted in every election since, usually being in line when polls open on Election Day.

“I always had a thing for being there at 7 o’clock when the doors open,” Skipp said. “It was sort of nice to just sit at my desk.”

Skipp praised the system, even after elections officials questioned the signature on her ballot. She was given notice that her signature was challenged and given plenty of time to correct it.

“I was impressed. It felt very secure. Very on top of it,” she said. “They questioned my signature in an efficient way. And then I got an email that they had received my cure affidavit and everything was cool.”

Democrats now have the registration edge in Florida, but independents can, as usual, make all the difference. As of June 30, Florida had nearly 4.9 million active Republican voters and more than 5.1 million active Democratic voters.

The state has nearly 3.8 million voters who either are not registered with a party or are registered with a minor party. While they can’t vote in legislative or congressional primaries, they can vote in nonpartisan local races.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said during a news conference Tuesday that election supervisors in all 67 counties had reported that polling stations were open and well-equipped. She also said she contacted the U.S. Postal Service to make sure ballots in the mail would be expedited.

“Supervisors have taken health precautions to keep others and election workers and safe and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Lee said.

James Collins, 69, a retiree in Fort Lauderdale, said that because he was “a bit apprehensive because of the pandemic,” he went to his polling station early in the morning Tuesday, donning vinyl gloves and a face mask.

“No one was there except the poll workers. It was very quick,” Collins said, adding that later when he walked his dog he saw 30 to 35 cars in the polling station’s parking lot.

He said that for the general election, he’s requested an absentee ballot, and plans to use a ballot drop-off site.

AP writers Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee and Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg contributed to this report.