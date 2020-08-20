Cassidy, a physician, said in a statement that he was tested after being notified Wednesday night that he’d been exposed to someone infected with the virus. The senator said he is adhering to medical guidance and notifying people with whom he may have come into contact.
“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” he said.
