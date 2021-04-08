Tillis announced last week that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had been detected relatively early. Tillis is a Charlotte-area native who was initially elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.
“As I recover over the coming days, I’m blessed to have Susan, my best friend and the love of my life, at my side,” Tillis said. “We are beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us well wishes. I look forward to returning to the Senate soon.”
