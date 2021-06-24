The researchers used hospital data from over 27,000 patients, all of whom had been evaluated for sepsis using the Epic Sepsis Model. But they found that although the model generated predictive scores every 15 minutes, the scores didn’t necessarily match up with the patient’s condition. The model generated alerts on 1 in 5 patients, but the study suggests it did not identify two-thirds of the sepsis cases, and only identified 7 percent of patients whose sepsis had been missed by a clinician.