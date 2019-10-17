The parties are discussing a deal worth about $50 billion in cash and drug treatment medication that would halt federal and state litigation to hold drug companies responsible for the U.S. opioid epidemic, said a person familiar with the negotiations. But talks are continuing and the terms may change.

The New York Times first reported the outlines of the deal Wednesday. It would include $18 billion in contributions from McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, the three wholesale distributors that control 85 percent to 90 percent of all drug distribution in the United States and are the most prominent defendants in this case, according to news reports.

Johnson & Johnson, which settled earlier this month with the two Ohio counties scheduled to go to trial Monday, would pay $4 billion to resolve the remaining lawsuits against it, according to NBC News.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, an Israel-based manufacturer of generic drugs and another of the six defendants in the case, would contribute $29 billion in medication used to treat addiction, according to NBC News.

The money and drugs would be doled out over years under the current plan.

The distributors appear to have enough resources to cover such a deal. Documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission show that McKesson has about $1.95 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand. Cardinal has $2.5 billion and AmerisourceBergen has $3 billion.

Federal law and regulations make wholesale distributors — the middlemen between manufacturers and dispensers — the gatekeepers of narcotic flow in the United States. They are responsible for identifying suspicious orders of painkillers, stopping the shipments and alerting authorities.

The drug industry faces a deluge of lawsuits from governments and other groups that contend that the companies are responsible for the worst drug crisis in U.S. history. During the opioid epidemic, about 200,000 people have died of overdoses of prescription narcotics, and another 200,000 have succumbed to overdoses of street drugs, mainly heroin and illicit fentanyl, over the past two decades.

The drug companies deny the charges, saying they have delivered legal, highly regulated medication to pain patients and are not responsible for its diversion to the black market.

Lawsuits filed by about 2,500 cities, counties, Native American tribes and other groups nationwide have been consolidated in a mammoth multidistrict litigation in Polster’s courtroom. The first of those cases, a “bellwether” trial designed to determine how both sides might fare in the litigation, is scheduled to begin with opening arguments Monday.

It pits two Ohio counties, Cuyahoga and Summit, against six companies: the three big distributors; Teva and its subsidiaries; Henry Schein Medical, a medical equipment company that distributed a small amount of opioids in Summit County; and Walgreens, the major retail chain that until 2014 had its own internal drug distribution operation.

During the first day of jury selection Wednesday, the two sides picked 22 of the 24 jurors needed for an initial jury pool. Each side will then be allowed to eliminate six jurors without having to explain why. The remaining 12 jurors would hear the case.

Separately, nearly every state has sued a wide variety of drug companies in state courts. The drug companies working on a mass settlement have generally insisted that it cover both the state and federal litigation.

The states and municipalities have themselves been feuding over control of the litigation. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, supported by a number of other states, asked an appellate court to stop the federal litigation and put control of the legal issues in the hands of state attorneys general. But the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that bid.

Both sides have much to gain from a mass negotiated settlement, which Polster has been encouraging for nearly two years. For states, cities and counties, a deal would speed badly needed cash and drugs to communities that have been paying for drug treatment, emergency services and law enforcement, precluding years of delay that would accompany court trials and subsequent appeals.

The companies would end lawsuits that are costing them millions of dollars in legal fees and years of bad publicity. Trials in open court also could bring out additional damaging information about how they handled narcotics.

But the deal has yet to win approval of the lawyers in charge of the city and county lawsuits. On Wednesday night, they released a statement that said: “We await the fine print of the settlement framework so that we can work alongside the 2,600 communities we represent to determine the best path forward. Our priority when assessing settlement proposals is to ensure they will provide urgently-needed relief in the near term and that these resources will be directed exclusively toward efforts to abate the opioid epidemic.”

Another snag may be fees for those private lawyers who would claim a substantial portion of any settlement after years of working on the lawsuits.

