They looked at about 8,000 surveys and compared findings from 2011-2015 with those of 2015-2019.
During both periods, only about half of the teens received sex education that meets minimum federal standards. In 2019, 84 percent of respondents said they had been educated about how to say no to sex, but only 68 percent said they had had education about birth control methods. Just 52 percent had been educated on where to get birth control, and 59 percent had received instruction in condom skills. Birth control education fell by about 20 percent since the 1990s.
Responses differed by gender: More females than males were taught to wait until marriage to have sex, and males were more likely to report having condom education than females.
Those who attended religious services regularly were more likely to report having received formal sex education from their places of worship, but less likely to be taught about birth control.
Black and Hispanic males and Hispanic females received less sex ed than their White peers. More affluent teens were more likely to report they had been taught to say no to sex or wait until marriage. And children of color were less likely to receive sex ed before they had sex for the first time.
“Most adolescents are not receiving sex education that will enable them to manage their sexual lives,” said Leslie M. Kantor, professor and chair of the Rutgers School of Public Health’s department of urban-global public health and a co-author of the study, in a news release. She says policymakers must prioritize equitable, age appropriate sex ed that “meets the needs of all youth rather than leaving some youth less equipped to lead sexually healthy lives.”