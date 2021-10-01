Either way, always devein the shrimp before cooking, Donne says. Raw shrimp have two visible veins — one along the concave belly of the tail and another along the back — but the only one you need to remove is the vein running along the back of the tail, which contains the digestive tract. “Though some shell-on recipes and smaller shrimp, like rock shrimp, won’t require deveining, for larger shrimp, it is highly recommended you do so,” Donne says. For shrimp that are still in their shells, Viverito recommends cutting the back of the shell with scissors and removing the vein.