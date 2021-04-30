The prescription for doing that is easier than you may think. Morey recommends four simple exercises to hit all your major muscle groups. They’re modifications of traditional exercises, to make them ­doable for adults at all levels and abilities — but they’ll work just as well. Aim to do 10 to 12 reps of each (both sides for the seated arm and leg lift) twice a week. (That will take you just 10 minutes a week.) You can ­expect to see results in about two weeks.