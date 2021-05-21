During that week in the hospital, I had a laparoscopic biopsy, received a diagnosis of Stage 3 ovarian cancer, had surgery to implant a port (a device that’s placed under the skin, usually in the upper right chest area, through which chemotherapy can be administered) and was then started on chemo. Though I was not using dating apps at that point, they were still on my phone, so I was getting messages from guys while I was wearing my hospital gown, my hair in a knotted, messy ponytail and my arm attached to an IV. I joked with my friends that I should respond, “Meet me at the hospital if you’re up for coffee and chemo.” That would be a way to tell what someone was made of.