Contributing columnist

In any given month, nearly 4,000 Americans commit suicide, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. That’s about 129 a day.

Among them, in the last half year, were the suicides of two students who survived the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, along with the father of a 6-year-old who had been killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.

The mother of one of the Douglas suicides, Sydney Aiello, said her daughter had suffered from survivor’s guilt after 14 of her classmates (including her best friend) and three teachers died. Aiello had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

When I initially posted about ­Aiello’s death on Facebook, all I could allow myself to say was: “Heartbreaking.” But I know from the loss of friends to suicide that heartbreaking is just one of the many painful emotions unleashed. There’s also grief and anger.

Not to mention the inevitable, “What if?”

Too many times, I’ve found myself asking: Were there warning signs before the suicide? Could loved ones have done anything different? Most of all, how do we learn from this?

Frankly, these are the questions I asked myself late last fall, after a friend took his own life.

I’d known James for nearly 15 years. We both suffered from depression; he more than I. We both had had suicidal thoughts; his more frequent and darker than mine. Last year, after the suicides of fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, I wrote an article about having been suicidal twice in my life.

I wasn’t suicidal until suddenly, scarily, I was

I was terrified to do so because of the stigma, but I was convinced by some friends that it might help others. After the article appeared, I felt naked and vulnerable, but over the next several months I saw the positive impact that my words had on others.

“Thank you for raising your hand. Your decision to write about your own experiences . . . will no doubt give permission to many, many people to share their experiences and maybe even seek help. At the very least it will help them feel less alone,” one reader wrote.

I sent James my essay, and was glad that he told me he was feeling better than he had in a while. By contrast my own life was stormy, with waves of depression taller and rougher than I’d experienced in quite some time. I felt a lifeline to James because he understood my world. I liked to think he felt the same.

And then, the week before Christmas, James took his own life, leaving a wife, who loved him, extended family, and so many friends who cared deeply for him — including me.

For many of the years that I had known James, I’d wondered how to help him, even though he was getting top-notch care. My answer: Be open about my own struggles. Initiate conversations. Listen. I knew that certain times of the year challenged him more — always the dark days leading up to the winter solstice, weeks that included his birthday.

This past year, I was distracted by my sister’s cancer treatment. I don’t blame myself for failing to be more closely in touch with James in December.

That’s a lie. Of course I do.

James died one week after his birthday, four days before the winter solstice when the days would have started to be lengthen and brighten.

What could I have done better? It’s not an easy question to answer.

“The typical risk factors for suicide (having depression, older age, alcohol abuse, etc.) are not very helpful at all in predicting suicide because most people with these risk factors will never be suicidal or commit suicide,” says Richard A. Friedman, director of the psychopharmacology clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

In the coverage of the two Parkland students’ death by suicide, I’d seen references to Columbia University’s Lighthouse Project, which has a tag line of: “Identify risk. Prevent suicide.” The website provides a few simple, but crucial, questions that can be asked by a spouse, a family member, a friend (even a teenager) to assess someone’s risk of suicide.

They are challenging questions, because if answered honestly they may reveal the true depths of an individual’s suffering and require calling 911 for immediate assistance.

Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber, a Columbia psychiatry professor and lead scientist of the Lighthouse Project, developed the short questionnaire, which the website claims has “an unprecedented amount of research [validating] the relevance and effectiveness of the questions,” as a simple way to identify those at high risk for suicide.

You can’t wait for those who are hurting to come forward on their own, she told me, and I was dumbfounded when she said that half of all people who take their lives see their primary care doctors the month before they die. Dumbfounded but also aware that my own primary care doctor is vigilant about my A1c level (a measure of diabetes) and an enzyme calledcreatine kinase (a sign of heart disease) but never asks about my mental health.

“We need to ask about suicide the way we monitor blood pressure,” Posner Gerstenhaber says. And then start immediate treatment, if someone is in danger.

When I answered the Lighthouse questions, I was jolted by the potential gravity of my own responses (although I didn’t fall into the “high risk” category requiring immediate medical attention). Here they are:

1. Have you wished you were dead or wished you could go to sleep and not wake up?

2. Have you actually had any thoughts about killing yourself?

3. Have you thought about how you might do this?

4. Have you had any intention of acting on these thoughts of killing yourself?

5. Have you started to work out or worked out the details of how to kill yourself? Do you intend to carry out this plan?

6. Have you done anything, started to do anything, or prepared to do anything to end your life?

A yes answer to any of these indicates the need for medical care sooner than later, but the last three are the hot-button questions. “If the answer to 4, 5, or 6 is yes, immediately escort [your friend] to emergency personnel for care, call 1-800-273-8255, text 741741 or call 911,” the website says.

Then in all capital letters comes this call to action: “DON’T LEAVE THE PERSON ALONE. STAY WITH THEM UNTIL THEY ARE IN THE CARE OF PROFESSIONAL HELP.”

Posner Gerstenhaber says she hopes “every teacher, parent, peer, and coach can . . . be equipped with these simple questions to help those at risk connect to the care they need.”

Isn’t this a violation of a friend’s privacy? I asked. No, she said. “When people are suffering they actually want help and are grateful to be asked and often do not have the will to ask for help” themselves.

In a way, these questions remind me of the “FAST” warning signs for stroke (Face drooping, Arm weakness or Speech difficulty = Time to call 911). See a problem; do something fast. The difference is there’s no stigma to stroke.

But let’s be honest: Not all medical conditions are equal, and people with mental health issues continue to be plagued by stigma and misconceptions. Their friends — our friends — need our loved ones to step up and reach out at the signs of danger.

Yes, it feels scary to do so, but then again you might save a life.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741. Both work 24/7. Additional resources are available at SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

Read more

Suicide survivors once hid their stories but now they’re coming out to combat a national crisis

At 10, I wrote my first suicide note. I have an urgent message now for that troubled little girl — and others like her.

Anthony Bourdain dies at 61 while working on an episode of ‘Parts Unknown.’

Kate Spade was 55