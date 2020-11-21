The website says there’s legend that the rink was inspired by “a Depression-era skate salesman who demonstrated his product by skating on the frozen water of the Rockefeller Center fountain.”
It officially opened as a “skating pond” on Christmas Day 1936. It was supposed to be temporary but became so popular it became a permanent fixture for the holiday season.
Another seasonal fixture, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, went up last weekend and will be lighted Dec. 2.
