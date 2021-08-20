In practical terms, blood centers have only limited access to donated blood that has not in some way been affected by covid-19. Based on samples, Katz estimated that as much as 60 percent to 70 percent of the blood being donated is coming from vaccinated donors. Overall, more than 90 percent of current donors have either been infected with covid or vaccinated against it, said Michael Busch, director of the Vitalant Research Institute, who is monitoring antibody levels in samples from the U.S. blood supply.