After watching Venus and Mars in the constellation Leo dip below the horizon, turn to the east to find Saturn rising in the constellation Capricornus, followed by Jupiter in the constellation Aquarius. The ringed planet — at 0.2 magnitude, bright enough to see from the city — reaches opposition (Aug. 2) at about 2 a.m. Eastern time, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. From Earth’s perspective, Saturn is opposite the sun, causing it to become “full” like the moon. All night, Saturn crosses the sky from east to west.