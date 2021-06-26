By July 11 to 13, Venus and Mars will lock in their close slow dance. A very new, young moon will approach the two planets low in the western heavens at dusk on July 11. On July 12, the sliver of a young moon will have passed them both. The red, dim Mars and effervescent Venus will officially conjunct on the morning of July 13, according to the observatory, but we’ll have to wait until evening to see them again.