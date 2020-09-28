Sara Poore, the museum’s president and CEO, said visitors will have the option to see the actual stone or just an image of it, and there will be “clear signage that indicates the tone of the graffiti.”
“We will also discuss the recent events and the impact the stone has/had on the conversation,” Poore said. “It is our goal to use the stone as a springboard for community conversations.”
The city pulled the 800-pound (363-kilogram) marker from the ground in June after its removal was delayed for months by lawsuits and the coronavirus pandemic.
The weathered stone was sprayed with graffiti and chants of “move the block” erupted during local demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, city officials said.
A local chapter of the NAACP called for the stone’s removal in 2017, saying it was a relic of “a time of hatred and degradation” that should not be displayed along a main thoroughfare.
