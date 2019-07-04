Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional deaths among children between 1 and 4 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (iStock)

With summer in full swing, pools beckon children who are eager to jump in, cool off and have fun.

Brain injury or death are far from the minds of most families who own or use pools. But they shouldn’t be. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional deaths among children between 1 and 4 years old. For every child who drowns, another five visit the emergency department for a nonfatal injury associated with submersion.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a national public education campaign aimed to reduce child drownings and swimming pool entrapments. Pool Safely was designed to educate parents and children about pool risks — and how to sidestep them without giving up the pursuit of summer fun.

The campaign’s website, poolsafely.gov, has information to help parents and other caretakers pursue pool safety. It includes educational materials and suggestions about how to advocate for safer pools. There’s also an app to teach kids more about staying safe in the water.

Nearly 90,000 people have taken the campaign’s pledge, a promise to take safety steps such as designating someone to watch the water when youngsters are present and removing portable pool ladders when not in use. Olympian Michael Phelps is one of the pledge’s most visible advocates.

The program’s blog highlights pool safety issues, including disparities in swimming education. In 2017, a USA Swimming Foundation-sponsored survey found that nearly 64 percent of African American children have no or low swimming ability, as compared with 40 percent of white children. Seventy-nine percent of surveyed children from families with a household income of less than $50,000 had no or low swimming ability.

“Sometimes, there’s no do-over,” a Pool Safely PSA warns. It’s dire, but true: Pools can spell death or lifelong injury. Those who do survive a near drowning risk everything from pneumonia to brain damage or persistent vegetative states. But a bit of preemptive preparation, a splash of vigilance and a commitment to safety can keep the focus on fun.

