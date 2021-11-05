“I didn’t get a massage until I was 60,” the Brooklyn-born, 5-foot-tall fitness guru said in a Zoom call to her San Diego home. “Anyone can have a healthy routine. It’s just a matter of eating right, moving right and thinking right. And thinking right means thinking positive things. Rejecting negative thoughts. You don’t have to accept them. You can just say: Hmmm, I don’t want to go there. Or I’ll look at it later on.”
Blithe as it might seem, this resolute cheer has helped Szekely endure through several careers, two divorces, and the deaths of her only son, a granddaughter and her ex-husband Edmond, whom she still reveres despite their divorce before his death, without losing her passion for being useful.
Although she sold the swanky Golden Door in 1998, and her daughter, Sarah Livia Brightwood, became president of “the Ranch” six years later, Szekely still often holds court before packed audiences at the Mexican health resort, not far from the U.S. border.
She tells older guests to cultivate younger friends and to stop doing anything they don’t have to if it doesn’t give them pleasure.
“And move,” she says. “We were made to move. You don’t need all the equipment, the bells and whistles. When we were just starting out, all we had was a mountain, a river, a creek, and wonderful walks and walks and walks.”
The Ranch, which occupies 4,000 acres — more than 3,000 of which it bought to conserve — was an early adopter of yoga, mindfulness and vegetarian diets. It also helped pioneer organic gardening and environmental practices such as restoring wetlands to conserve water. “Historically, we’ve always taken a holistic approach, which put us ahead of our time,” Brightwood says.
Deborah Shainman was just 17 in 1940 when she married Edmond Szekely, a charismatic Hungarian refugee twice her age, and followed him to the Mexican town of Tecate, an hour’s drive southeast of San Diego. At the foot of Mount Kuchumaa, a mountain sacred to Indigenous Kumeyaay people, they launched the Essene School of Life, named after a biblical-era Jewish sect. They charged visitors $17.50 a week plus 2.5 hours of work a day — chopping wood, milking goats, and cooking food — to pitch tents on the property, study with Edmond, known as “the Professor,” and boost their health with sunshine, calisthenics, bean sprouts, interval fasting, and lots and lots of grapes.
Especially over the past 20 years, prices have soared beyond the reach of many former clients, Brightwood acknowledges. It’s an inevitable result of mounting costs, she says, as competition has increased.
The Ranch employs about 400 local staff, who were paid more than half of their salaries even as the Ranch closed for several months of the pandemic. Pre-coronavirus financial challenges included wildfires, droughts and State Department warnings about travel to Mexico. Still, the Ranch has continued to invest in its community, funding programs including a park and a school for the deaf and blind. This year, it offered 50 free seven-day stays for front-line health workers.
In the early years of the Ranch, Edmond, in his sandals and a white toga, served as its intellectual leader, while Deborah, initially his secretary, handled logistics. (She does, however, claim credit for bringing in a jukebox to pair music with exercise, a practice now prevalent in gyms and clubs. In early evidence of her business acumen, she also repurposed abandoned aircraft hangars on the property as temporary lodgings for guests.)
Eight decades and a half-million visitors later, Deborah, whose 100th birthday is next May, has grown more accustomed to the center stage.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: So how does it feel to be nearly 100?
A: Weird. I really can’t believe I’m 99. I have all my marbles and I do everything the same. It really doesn’t mean anything because as long as I can work all day and get lots of things done, I’m happy. I’m working on a memoir and I have lunches and dinners to go to. Every evening, it takes four or five hours to answer my emails.
Q: You have been called "the mother of wellness," "the queen of wellness" and the "Godmother of the modern-day fitness movement."
A: It’s just that I outlived everyone else. No one else can claim it. But my mother was a health nut. She was vice president of the New York Vegetarian Society when I was 4 years old. So I was raised in this field.
Q: Rancho la Puerta was rather eccentric in its early years, right?
A: There were rumors that we were a nudist colony because some of our male guests went without shirts, which to this day you seldom see a Mexican man doing. But we actually had a strict no-nudity rule. We didn’t have a swimming pool at first, so Edmond invented the “Sumerian Baths.” You would lay in two inches of water in a human-shaped indentation in concrete and absorb energy from the sun.
Q: What was the deal with all those grapes?
A: Grapes were free. The climate was perfect for vineyards, so we had an abundance of grapes. For three days you did what was called a cleansing diet. You had grapes in the morning, grapes at noon, and in the afternoon you’d have a stew or salad.
Q: How have you stayed so healthy?
A: I weigh myself every morning and I keep my weight steady. Over the years, whenever I had to travel, I’d carry a scale, the smallest possible scale, because it was in my suitcase and sometimes they charge you for extra pounds of luggage.
Breakfast is coffee, fruit and one slice of whole wheat toast.
Lunch is always a salad and for protein I have been very fond of cottage cheese. Dinner I will have either a stew or salad and soup. It’s not a big deal to me. I’m not a gourmet.
Q: How about exercise?
A: I now do Pilates two days a week and I walk every day for at least an hour. That I do religiously.
Q: It sounds like so much work. Can't a person ever ease off?
A: You have to work to survive.
Q: What is your biggest regret?
A: That I didn’t have more children. I would have liked to have had a large family. My husband decided two children was enough. I had a second husband [the psychoanalyst Vincent Mazzanti, who died in 2002 and after that, I said never again.
Q: What is your most important legacy?
A: We took the health-spa experience out of the crackpot realm and made it acceptable, moderate and usable. Also, I’m a role model. If you do all these things — hey, you can be 99 and still having fun. The best contribution is proof of the pudding.
Katherine Ellison is a journalist and author who taught writing workshops at Rancho la Puerta between 2004 and 2016.
Edmond's daily dozen
This is adapted from a list published in 1949 of Edmond Szekely’s rules for healthy living:
1. Don’t rush to get up in the morning. Stretch and lie quiet for a few minutes. A hasty start is a shock to the nerves.
2. Before you dress, do a few simple breathing exercises by the open window, followed by 20 to 30 trunk-turning and forward-bending exercises and 12 leg exercises lying on the back. Then take a long cold or tepid shower.
3. Wear light and loosefitting clothes and sandals or light shoes. Avoid high heels.
4. Start the day without breakfast. A morning meal interferes with the physiological process of elimination, which is most active until midday.
5. The morning is the best time for physical activity. Go for a walk before lunch to keep your mind fresh. Swing your arms and walk on the ball rather than heel of your foot.
6. If possible, go for a swim, and sunbathe when the weather allows it.
7. Eat lunch between midday and 1 p.m., preferably a light meal of juicy and dried fruits. One-and-a-half pounds are ample if the food is well-chewed before swallowing.
8. Don’t indulge in violent exercise immediately after eating.
9. During the afternoon, your body has been busy creating new cells, so when the time comes you need a more solid meal to replace the material used for their construction.
10. The evening is the best time for intellectual work. Read good books and see good plays and films. Choose balanced people as your companions.
11. Don’t go to bed for at least two hours after dinner. Sleep with the windows open. Lie on the right side so as not to impede the beating of your heart.
12. Avoid meat, tea, coffee, cocoa, white bread, white sugar, pastry, vinegar, table salt and alcohol.